Doncaster Rovers' ability to bounce back not enough for frustrated Grant McCann
A Tom Smith own goal and efforts from Mo Faal and Joe Ironside saw Rovers to a 3-0 triumph.
While pleased with the result, McCann felt his side did not heed his instructions to push for more goals after each occasion when they found the net.
“We got the first goal and then we just sat back a bit again,” he said. “It’s something we need to get to the bottom of.
“I spoke to the group and said if it’s something I’ve said, I’d hold my hands up but doing that is not something that’s coming out of my mouth.
“After the first goal, we let Colchester come on to us for a five minute spell and Joe Taylor nearly scored before he actually got the equaliser.
“We made it hard for ourselves but I said to the lads at half-time that if we score the next one, we have to keep going and get more. You have to keep the foot down but we sat off again and Colchester had chances.
“It’s not too much of a dig at the lads because on the whole I thought we were good and it’s a good response to losing in the last minute at Crewe.
“But I just want the lads to understand me better. They have to push themselves up the pitch because we speak about it all the time – scoring and scoring again.”