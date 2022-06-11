It is a tribute to the quality of the midfielder that the same still applies now, even though he is in the winter of his career and turns 34 in September.

That the ink is drying on a new two-year deal provides tangible evidence to that very fact.

In a rotten 2021-22 for Rovers, Rowe was the shining light and the club’s chief standard bearer and took personal responsibility. Few others covered themselves in any glory.

Gary McSheffrey welcomes Tommy Rowe after signing a two year contract. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX Ltd

Doncaster’s stay in the fourth tier was brief on Rowe’s last visit as they made an instant return to League One.

His belief that those in the corridors of power at the club will strive for the same thing in 2022-23 was pivotal in his decision to agree fresh terms.

It was nothing to do with money, but more ambition, with Rowe admitting he is racing against the clock in some regards.

Rowe, described by manager Gary McSheffrey as a player who ‘drives the culture’ of the team, said: “There was always a real communion between myself and the club.

“It wasn’t a demanding situation. But by my standards, I think I am good enough to play at the highest level I can at my age.

“With footballers, you do get that intrinsic feeling where (certain) players will want more from a club.

“I wanted to be part of the club going forward and that was my main driving force and the club knew that.

“It was if the club can move in that direction with me. I have not got many years where I can get back to League One or the Championship and every season I have until I retire has to have meaning and production.

“I am glad it was not a case of me demanding.

“I am big on the factors that drive you to promotion.

“Some players probably don’t want to hear it, but for me, I need to know what our plans are and if we are all in the same boat.”

Rowe is part of an experienced central midfield core including Ben Close, Adam Clayton and Harrison Biggins and their success as a unit together could go a fair way towards deciding whether Rovers are promoted at the first time of asking.

Rowe, who has been promoted twice from League Two – with Rovers and also with Stockport County during his early days as a professional back in 2007-08 – added: “I don’t think you saw the best of them last season. Closey missed a lot of games and with the injury he suffered, I have sort of been there myself in the past. It was not an easy one to get through.

“There was one game he tried to play and he was still struggling and for me, that epitomised Ben as he’s such a good talent.

“I cannot wait to get back playing with players like that. You look at the ability he has at this level.

“Clayton is another and there are more examples across the squad.