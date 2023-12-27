Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's League Two rivals part ways with ex-Manchester United man as head coach
Wood, formerly the manager of Manchester United’s under-23s, has departed following a heavy 5-1 loss to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day. He leaves with Salford sat 21st in the League Two table, six points above the relegation zone.
Wood took the reins in May 2022, replacing former Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer at the helm. He led Salford into the League Two play-offs last season but form has been in swift decline this term.
His assistant Simon Wiles will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.
A statement issued by Salford read: “Salford City Football Club announce the departure of head coach Neil Wood.
"The club would like to thank Neil for his hard work over the last 18 months, including leading the club to our highest-ever finish in Sky Bet League Two last season, and we wish him well in his future role within football.
“The process of appointing a new manager will commence immediately, with assistant coach Simon Wiles preparing the team for Friday’s game against Grimsby Town.”