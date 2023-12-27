All Sections
Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City’s League Two rivals Salford City have parted ways with head coach Neil Wood.
Tom Coates
Published 27th Dec 2023, 11:48 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 11:48 GMT

Wood, formerly the manager of Manchester United’s under-23s, has departed following a heavy 5-1 loss to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day. He leaves with Salford sat 21st in the League Two table, six points above the relegation zone.

Wood took the reins in May 2022, replacing former Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer at the helm. He led Salford into the League Two play-offs last season but form has been in swift decline this term.

His assistant Simon Wiles will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.

Neil Wood's Salford City tenure has been brought to an end. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesNeil Wood's Salford City tenure has been brought to an end. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
A statement issued by Salford read: “Salford City Football Club announce the departure of head coach Neil Wood.

"The club would like to thank Neil for his hard work over the last 18 months, including leading the club to our highest-ever finish in Sky Bet League Two last season, and we wish him well in his future role within football.

“The process of appointing a new manager will commence immediately, with assistant coach Simon Wiles preparing the team for Friday’s game against Grimsby Town.”

