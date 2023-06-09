DONCASTER ROVERS have confirmed the appointment of Kyle Letheren as their new goalkeeping coach.

Letheren, who recently left League Two rivals Hartlepool United by mutual consent, replaces Ian Bennett, who departed his role at the Eco-Power Stadium last month.

The 35-year-old, whose former clubs as a player include Barnsley, York City and Plymouth Argyle, joined Pools last summer as player-coach after moving from Morecambe.

The Welshman – who spent a brief loan spell at Rovers early in his career in 2008-09 to provide cover for Neil Sullivan - made just one competitive appearance for the club which came in the 6-0 defeat to Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

MORECAMBE, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Kyle Letheren of Morecambe applauds the fans after the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers at Globe Arena on May 23, 2021 in Morecambe, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)