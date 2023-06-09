All Sections
Doncaster Rovers appoint former Barnsley and York City player Kyle Letheren as new goalkeeping coach following his recent departure from League Two rivals

DONCASTER ROVERS have confirmed the appointment of Kyle Letheren as their new goalkeeping coach.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Letheren, who recently left League Two rivals Hartlepool United by mutual consent, replaces Ian Bennett, who departed his role at the Eco-Power Stadium last month.

The 35-year-old, whose former clubs as a player include Barnsley, York City and Plymouth Argyle, joined Pools last summer as player-coach after moving from Morecambe.

The Welshman – who spent a brief loan spell at Rovers early in his career in 2008-09 to provide cover for Neil Sullivan - made just one competitive appearance for the club which came in the 6-0 defeat to Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

MORECAMBE, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Kyle Letheren of Morecambe applauds the fans after the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers at Globe Arena on May 23, 2021 in Morecambe, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)MORECAMBE, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Kyle Letheren of Morecambe applauds the fans after the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers at Globe Arena on May 23, 2021 in Morecambe, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
MORECAMBE, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Kyle Letheren of Morecambe applauds the fans after the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers at Globe Arena on May 23, 2021 in Morecambe, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Rovers had also been linked with a potential move for Mark Tyler, who recently left Peterborough United - having previously worked with Doncaster boss Grant McCann for his two spells in charge at London Road.

