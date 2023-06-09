Letheren, who recently left League Two rivals Hartlepool United by mutual consent, replaces Ian Bennett, who departed his role at the Eco-Power Stadium last month.
The 35-year-old, whose former clubs as a player include Barnsley, York City and Plymouth Argyle, joined Pools last summer as player-coach after moving from Morecambe.
The Welshman – who spent a brief loan spell at Rovers early in his career in 2008-09 to provide cover for Neil Sullivan - made just one competitive appearance for the club which came in the 6-0 defeat to Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy.
Rovers had also been linked with a potential move for Mark Tyler, who recently left Peterborough United - having previously worked with Doncaster boss Grant McCann for his two spells in charge at London Road.