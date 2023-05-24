All Sections
Doncaster Rovers beat off lower division competition to sign former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday defender Richard Wood

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann is confident he has landed a 'natural leader' with a 'good presence in both boxes' after bringing in vastly-experienced central defender Richard Wood.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 24th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The Wakefield-born player, who turns 38 in July, recently left Rotherham United after nine outstanding seasons with the club. He has penned a one-year deal with Rovers.

McCann said: “It’s a really good signing for us. He brings really good experience, he’s a natural leader, he’s a really good presence in both boxes - not just defending set pieces but also attacking them.

“He’s had a tremendous career. There’s been quite a bit of interest in him since he came on the market and we’re delighted to get him here.”

Richard Wood. Picture courtesy of Heather King/Doncaster Rovers.Richard Wood. Picture courtesy of Heather King/Doncaster Rovers.
Richard Wood. Picture courtesy of Heather King/Doncaster Rovers.

Wood, who made his debut for the Owls two decades ago in 2002-03 captained Rotherham to three promotions in his time at the club and also a Papa Johns Trophy success.

He famously netted a brace as the Millers beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley in May 2018 and played 45 times in the club's outstanding promotion campaign of 2021-22.

Wood, who has secured four promotions in a career which has spanned over 600 games, said: "The aim is to get out of League Two, but I’m hoping I can also help the rest of the team.

“I see myself as a leader and an organiser. I’ve got plenty of experience, being around a long time and hopefully I can help this young team and make them better.

“I’m pleased, really excited and looking forward to a good season ahead.”

The signing of Wood followed on from Rovers' addition of goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who has rejoined the club for a second spell.

Lawlor, 28, has signed a two-year deal with the club following his recent departure from Dundee.

Lawlor won promotion from League Two with the club in 2017 and went on to make 85 appearances before heading to Scotland.

He said: “It feels like home and I’m delighted to be back. I really enjoyed the previous spell here.

“It’s a club that I have a lot of love for. We had success over the years. The fanbase were great with me. It was a move that just felt right for me.”

