Doncaster Rovers Belles captain Jess Andrew on whether Barnsley Women can be stopped

In the build-up to a South Yorkshire derby clash with league leaders Barnsley Women on Sunday, Doncaster Belles supporters would expect their side to be seeking victory at all costs.

But club captain Jess Andrew has revealed the former top-flight side are instead focusing on their long-term aspirations after enduring a difficult start to the Division One North season.

Talking to The Yorkshire Post, Andrew said: “I just think for us we’re not considering the short term.

“I know it’s a derby and I know Barnsley are doing incredibly well, being undefeated so far. They’re a very strong team, but we’ve got to think long term now.

Doncaster Rovers Belles captain Jess Andrew scores from the penalty spot. (Picture courtesy of Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

“I think we’re two clubs that are in different places at the minute. Barnsley are doing really well, and we’re going through a transition.

“We just need to hopefully implement what Ciaran (Toner) gives us and we’ll take it from there.”

The six-time Women’s FA Cup winners are third from bottom in the fourth tier and were recently subject to a managerial change with former Northern Ireland international Toner replacing Sam Winch in the hot seat.

Andrew praised ex-Rotherham United coach Toner for the changes he is introducing ahead of his first game at the Iqbal Poultry Stadium.

“When we’re on the training pitch he’s bringing in sessions where he wants to build on his philosophy, but he’s not overwhelming us with information,” she added.

“It’s little steps at a time because he’s fully aware of the changes that we need to make.

“He’s been very good at not criticising us but giving us ways to develop and to understand the game more intelligently.