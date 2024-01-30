The only goal of the game arrived shortly before the hour mark when Harry Chapman struck with a sweet free-kick to move City to within one victory of a Wembley appearance with only their second win in nine matches.

Rovers – who came into the game with one triumph in their previous 10 outings - saw Luke Molyneux and loanee Conor Carty exit the fray with injuries in the first half following challenges close to the touchline next to the Main Stand.

Then, in stoppage time, Ben Close was stretchered off after coming off second best in a challenge in the centre of the pitch - with McCann unhappy with all three incidents and the role of home players in them.

Doncaster Rovers defender Jay McGrath gets to grips with Bradford City striker Andy Cook - who was sent off late in the game on Tuesday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

McCann, whose major bright spot from the evening was the sight of veteran defender Richard Wood made his first appearance since late November - on a night when he wore the captain’s armband - said: “It is a tough job for referees, but I just felt that we didn’t get protection tonight.

"Unfortunately, I have now got three injured players on the back of it.

"Luke has got a really swollen and cut ankle in there, which is no surprise when someone stands on it.

"With the second one, Conor has been thrown into the advertising boards and has twisted his knee, so we’ll have to see how he is.

"Ben’s then won the ball and the player has come through him and he’s landed funny on his knee. It’s really early to give any prognosis of how long he will be out for.

"The third one is probably the one which beggars belief really where Ben went for the ball and he (Finnie) gives a free-kick to Bradford.

"It’s really, really disappointing to see that as we’ve had him a few times now and he’s actually a decent referee.

"It’s little moments in the game towards the end... I am calling for a penalty when Richard Wood has been thrown to the floor in the box.”

On his side’s display, McCann, whose struggling side visit second-from-bottom Sutton United in a key League Two fixture towards the bottom end of the division on Saturday, continued: “We had a steel and determination about us that was missing on (last) Saturday. (Rovers lost 5-1 to Stockport).

"Although it hurts to lose, I was pleased with the fight and passion from Saturday’s game.”

Offering a City perspective, assistant manager Chris Lucketti commented: “We’ve struggled for results, so we were delighted to get the win.

"When you get to this stage of a cup, regardless of who you’re playing, it’s never going to be an easy game.

"We’ve got a squad where players are pushing each other. The six or seven who came in performed to a really high standard.

"They set the bar for themselves and the team and it’s going to give us a nice selection problem for Saturday. There were some outstanding performances.

"Whenever you get that opportunity, you need to perform to keep the shirt.