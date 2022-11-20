DANNY SCHOFIELD says his Doncaster Rovers team fell short on the ‘fundamentals’ after falling to a heavy 3-0 defeat at struggling Colchester United.

“Losing the game 3-0 in any manner is always disappointing and we have to reflect on what went wrong,” said Schofield.

“I’m quite clear on where I felt we were second best but I’ll watch it back as always and review it.

“I think it was the fundamentals where it went wrong, which we speak about all the time in football – winning the first and second balls, the contacts, the duels, the physicality that the game of football demands.

SECOND-BEST: Doncaster Rovers' head coach, Danny Schofield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“The time that we conceded is always tough but we were really positive at half-time and we said to the players that the game was there for us but we need to do much better with the fundamentals.

“We were second best all over the pitch and I thought all three moments were the result of that, because we were second best.

“I know that the strikes were of high quality but leading up to that, I thought we were fundamentally poor.”