“Losing the game 3-0 in any manner is always disappointing and we have to reflect on what went wrong,” said Schofield.
“I’m quite clear on where I felt we were second best but I’ll watch it back as always and review it.
“I think it was the fundamentals where it went wrong, which we speak about all the time in football – winning the first and second balls, the contacts, the duels, the physicality that the game of football demands.
“The time that we conceded is always tough but we were really positive at half-time and we said to the players that the game was there for us but we need to do much better with the fundamentals.
“We were second best all over the pitch and I thought all three moments were the result of that, because we were second best.
“I know that the strikes were of high quality but leading up to that, I thought we were fundamentally poor.”
Colchester United: Hornby, Tchamadeu, Chambers, Smith, Kazeem, Judge (Longstaff 70), Ashley (Chilvers 90), Newby, Hannant (Huws 90), Nouble (Eastman 90), Tovide (Sears 70). Unused substitutes: O'Hara, Chesters.Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Williams, Anderson, Long (Taylor 64), Knoyle (Seaman 90), Biggins, Close, Maxwell, Molyneux (Barlow 46), Miller, Hurst (Clayton 64), Barlow (Agard 78).Unused substitutes: Olowu, Jones.Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).