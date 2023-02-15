THE CASE for the defence delighted Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield as his side secured a third successive League Two victory - and clean sheet - to maintain their play-off hopes after a 1-0 win over Barrow.

A first-half strike from James Maxwell proved enough as Rovers followed up victories over Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers with another important three points.

They are just outside of the top seven ahead of key games against Sutton United, Bradford City and Stockport County, three clubs who also harbour play-off hopes.

Schofield said: “To keep a third clean sheet on the bounce was fantastic

Danny Schofield.

"The players deserve all the credit in terms of the effort and the application.

“I thought we were very good in the first half and controlled lots of moments, had some really good attacking play and scored a good goal.

"The second half was very much a fight; lots of direct balls, first contacts, second contacts, lots of defending. I thought we were a bit open at times.

"It was a hard-fought victory.

"I can’t fault the lads, they gave everything tonight for that victory.”

Meanwhile, Rovers defender Tom Anderson will miss the club's next two games with Sutton and Bradford with a foot injury, Schofield has confirmed.

"Tom had a bit of a pain in his foot and he’s had it scanned," he added.

"There was no onset of serious damage but it was showing something that might create a problem going forward.

“You can risk it and see how it goes, but we felt it was best to give him ten to 14 days to get it right.