Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey competing with Richie Wellens for League Two award alongside ex-Halifax boss Pete Wild and former Leeds United and Rotherham United chief Steve Evans
DONCASTER ROVERS chief Gary McSheffrey is competing against predecessor Richie Wellens and two other former managers of Yorkshire clubs for August's League Two manager-of-the-month award.
McSheffrey has been named on the four-man shortlist for the gong after presiding over an unbeaten league start for the season for relegated Rovers in August.
After claiming a derby draw at Bradford City on the opening day at the end of July, Rovers started August with a last-gasp win in their home league opener with Sutton United before another late comeback earned them a point at AFC Wimbledon.
Doncaster left it late again to beat visiting Stockport County before bagging another three points at the Eco-Power Stadium in another 2-1 victory, over Salford City.
Rovers then ended August with an impressive 1-0 league win at early high-fliers Northampton Town.
Now managing Leyton Orient, Wellens, who was sacked by Doncaster last December, has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season in East London, with the O's at the top of the League Two pile.
Five unbeaten league games saw Orient pick up an impressive 13 points.
Former Leeds United and Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has also been nominated for an express start to 2022-23 at Stevenage as he aims to lay the foundations for another promotion campaign.
Under the Scot, who helped Stevenage stay up late last season, the Hertfordshire club collected 10 points from five games in August and also impressed on Cup duty.
Another familiar name in Pete Wild completes the nominees after his excellent start at new club Barrow.
Under the ex-FC Halifax chief, the Bluebirds picked up 12 games from five games in August.