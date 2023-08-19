Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann admitted other teams have “more energy and more aggression” than his side after their 3-1 defeat to Notts County.

His side have just one point on the board after four league games and delivered a lacklustre performance against the Magpies.

Macaulay Langstaff notched a brace before Jodi Jones added a third, meaning Deji Sotona’s late strike was a mere consolation.

Speaking after the game, McCann said: “What I see at the minute is teams with more energy and more aggression than us out of possession and that's something I can't live with.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann admitted other teams have “more energy and more aggression” than his side. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"I can live with getting beat when a team is head and shoulders above us and stuff like that, and at times today Notts County were. They've been together for a while. I can't live with people not running, working. That's on us.

"We need to understand why people aren't getting to the ball, why people aren't sprinting, why the energy's not there. Is it something we're doing in training? I don't know. There's a lot of things we need to speak about, myself and my staff.”

Langstaff’s exploits in the National League last season suggested he would be a threat in League Two and he was a thorn in Doncaster’s side throughout.

McCann was left frustrated by his side’s inability to keep him close.

He said: “For all their play in the first-half, we had three very good opportunities where we should make it count and we don't.

"Then, we concede off a cross into our box and we leave somebody who scored 40-odd goals last season free, which is unacceptable. It then happens again straight after half-time, we don't pick him up, he's in the middle of our goal and it's a tap-in.

"There's a lot of questions for me and my staff to speak about this evening and tomorrow. There's a long way to go in the season, we can't keep saying this though.