DONCASTER ROVERS’ boss Grant McCann believes his side are only getting better after making it back-to-back wins with victory over high-flying Gillingham.

Two excellent strikes from Ben Close, including an 87th-minute winner, saw Rovers collect their first home league triumph of the campaign, a week on from finally picking up a maiden victory at Forest Green.

And McCann feels his side are firmly heading in the right direction as they seek to make up ground on the promotion-chasing pack in the division.

“We had to be very good to win and I felt in the second half we were as good as we have been this season,” he said. “I thought we were really in control.

HAPPY DAYS: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“We’re yet to have that full 90-minute performance. We’re still searching and that takes some doing, every manager will tell you that. Teams will always have a spell against you.

“I felt that Gillingham didn’t really have much of a spell against us and on a whole, I felt the second half was a real performance from us.

“I could feel the team taking on board the information we had given them, particularly in taking up the pockets of space to have that control of the game against a top, top team.”

Doncaster Rovers: Jones, Nixon, Anderson, Olowu, Bailey, Molyneux, Westbrooke, Biggins (Broadbent 64), Close, Faal (Ironside 64), Marsh (Faulkner 90). Unused substitutes: Sotona, Roberts, Bottomley, Goodman.Gillingham: Turner, Masterson, Ehmer (Clarke 89), Ogie, Alexander, Coleman (Gbode 89), Shaun Williams (McKenzie 73), Malone, Bonne, Nichols (Nadesan 61), Mahoney. Unused substitutes: Morris, Clark.