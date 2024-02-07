Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann determined to reward 'brilliant' support from stoic supporters amid testing times

For manager Grant McCann, his resolve to turn things around - albeit in a longer period of time than he envisaged when he returned to the club for a second spell in charge last May - is stronger than ever.

Instead of a push for the top-six that many hoped for ahead of the 2023-24 season, Rovers are currently scrambling around for enough points to keep away from relegation danger, first and foremost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It explains why their last-gasp draw at second-from-bottom Sutton United felt relieving on Saturday.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: PA

It maintained Rovers’ seven-point advantage over their rivals, with a game in hand.

McCann for his part is looking upwards, while being respectful of the position that Doncaster are in. The first port of call is safety and preventing a hard campaign turning into a disastrous one.

Should McCann’s side head away from trouble in the coming weeks, a more relaxed and pleasurable end to the season might just be in store. It’s something Rovers have not afforded themselves for a few years in fairness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: "We want to finish the season strongly. I have been in these situations before where people are writing you off and talking about other things when your focus is on making sure you have a run.

"I remember the run we had at the back end in the last 16 games at Hull City. A run could shoot us right up the table. But we have to make sure we are more consistent and reliable.”

For McCann, the stoic support shown by Rovers fans in trying circumstances - they have commendably kept behind him when other fanbases might have turned - is something that he remains grateful for and is keen to reward in time.

McCann, whose side host Tranmere on Saturday, continued: "The fans have been brilliant since I have been back to the football club and really supportive of me and the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad