While the EFL window has now closed, players can still head out to non-league clubs on loan.

With Rovers bringing in Hull City loanee Thimothee Lo-Tutala to challenge Louis Jones for goalkeeping duties, McCann says that Bottomley and Oram may now be allowed to move out on a temporary basis.

He said: “They (Lo-Tutala and Jones) will both challenge each other, but like any position, it’s no different to the outfield positions.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“We want competition and that will be the case and it gives us the opportunity to look at a possible loan move for Ben Bottomley and Jake Oram, two young goalkeepers underneath and we have got very good young goalkeepers. It gives us an opportunity to get them out to play some games.

"There’s still one or two (others) we’d like to get out to play some games. We’re working all the time with Lee Glover, myself, Copps (James Coppinger) and Cliff (Byrne) trying to find the right moves.”

Meanwhile, loanee Conor Carty has officially returned to Bolton Wanderers after suffering a nasty knee injury in last week’s EFL Trophy tie at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

McCann added: “The lad has done his ACL which will keep him out for quite a long time. The little nudge has not ended well and he’s twisted his knee onto the grass into the hoardings. So that’s disappointing.

"It’s really frustrating for Conor. It seems they don’t want us to have a loan forward. Louie Marsh was another one with his shoulder and the injury he picked up when he came back from his rehab at Sheffield United.