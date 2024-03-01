Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on renewing acquaintances with former West Brom loanee following controversial exit
The striker, who struck nine times in the first half of the campaign at Rovers, was recalled by parent club West Brom in the new year - and joined Black Country neighbours Walsall on loan a few days later.
McCann expressed disappointment over the manner of the departure of Faal, who informed him that he wanted to leave despite previously saying he was happy to remain in South Yorkshire.
On Faal, who has scored just once in eight appearances for weekend opponents Walsall, McCann said: “I look back hoping that Mo enjoyed his time here, hoping that he knows that we helped him get into this league - his first loan at this level.
"And it worked out very well for us. But there’s no burnt bridges. People make decisions and Mo made his. But he’s a great young player and he’s going to have a very bright future in the game.
"He’s a pleasant young boy and he worked very hard for us when he was here.
"I’ve nothing bad to say about Mo. Football is all about decisions and people make decisions, right or wrong. That’s just the way it is.
"I wish him all the best in his career and for the rest of his career at Walsall after Saturday’s game.”
Meanwhile, Rovers have been handed a timely boost with the news that key midfielder Zain Westbrooke could be involved in the Midlands.
He has been sidelined since late November following thigh surgery.
McCann added: "He is looking good.
"He has trained all week and there’s a possibility that he might be back at the weekend, so it’s a massive boost for us to have Zain back on the building and on the training pitch.
"We just need to be very careful with him, but to have him back for the remainder of the season would be a boost for us."
In-form loan winger Hakeeb Adelakun, who suffered a ‘dead leg’ in last weekend's victory against AFC Wimbledon, has recovered and is available.