DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann says he has no plans to dip back into the transfer market despite the League Two club's injury count reaching worrying early-season levels.

Rovers are sweating over the fitness of defender Tom Anderson, who came off with a facial injury in his first league start of the campaign in Tuesday's 2-2 home draw with Mansfield Town, which saw the South Yorkshire outfit pick up their first point of the season.

Meanwhile, last season's top-scorer George Miller is to go under the knife to correct an ongoing knee problem, while midfielder Harrison Biggins is likely out until mid-September with a quad injury.

With the likes of Caolan Lavery and Liam Ravenhill also on the sidelines, Rovers' squad options are being tested, although better news could see Ben Close and Kyle Hurst return later this month.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Heather King/DRFC.

Despite the injury issues, McCann insists he remains 'quite relaxed' with the resources at his disposal.

McCann, whose side welcome Notts County on Saturday, said: "I am quite relaxed and we are happy with the squad.

"I cannot keep going (and) asking for more money every time somebody gets injured. We have a big squad and unfortunately, we have seven or eight of them injured at the moment.

"But they will be back and it's a long season. We have what we have at the minute and we are pleased with the group. There's going to be opportunities for others.

"If there's the worst case scenario for Tom, you will see the likes of Longy (Adam Long) and Bobby Faulkner coming back into the group and you have seen young Sam Brown on the bench (against Mansfield); a 16-year-old who we think really highly of. I have no problems in putting him in.

"So there's going to be opportunities for others and younger players with the people we have unavailable at the minute."

On the issues regarding Anderson and Miller, he continued: "It looks like he (Anderson) has broken his nose. I am hoping that is all it is and we are not going to miss him regarding concussion or something like that.

"I think he's gone to the hospital with maybe something fractured on his cheekbone or a broken nose. We are hoping the best case scenario is a broken nose.

"George is going to have an operation, so he will be out for six to eight weeks.

"He has been carrying an ongoing knee problem for a bit and it's something he had from last season and not improved. He's had it from day one (when) we have reported to the football club.

"It is what it is and unfortunate for us - hence why you have seen Modou Faal come in.

"Ben Close is not too far away.

"Kyle Hurst has got a follow-up appointment with the specialist (on Wednesday) and we are hoping for good news from that.