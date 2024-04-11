Amid Rovers’ magnificent recent rally, the centre forward has been struggling for goals, with his strike in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over a side in their vicinity of the table in Walsall being his first in nine matches since February 17.

Manager Grant McCann, whose side won a seventh league game in a row - a feat that the club had not achieved for 77 years - said: “It was a calm finish from Joe. I am pleased for Joe as he hadn’t scored for a few games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’s had a little niggle that has kept him out for a game or two.

Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"He’s been coming back and he’s been looking strong and that’s his best performance for some time as well, which is really pleasing.

"It’s good to see him finish the season strong and hopefully get to the numbers where we know he can get to."

A barometer of a side in rude health is that they can navigate a way to victory without necessarily hitting the heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the case for Rovers against the Saddlers, who are the only side to beat them in the league since late January. They won the reverse fixture 3-1.

It helped to explain why the win was the most satisfying of Rovers’ purple patch, according to McCann.

While the Rovers boss is coy regarding the play-offs, he does make one observation.

McCann, whose 10th-placed side are four points behind seventh-placed Crawley, with four games left, added: “We’ve put ourselves in the picture, haven’t we. That’s testament to the staff and players for the hard work that has gone into it and the fans backing us all the way all season.