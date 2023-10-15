Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann provides an injury update on seven players after win over Sutton United
Rovers made light of the absence of 14 players to register their most emphatic win of the campaign.
As has been the way this term, a couple of injury issues came to the fore with Tommy Rowe and Ben Close exiting the fray with issues in the second half – the pair are being assessed.
Meanwhile, McCann confirmed afterwards that Louie Marsh, who broke his arm in the midweek EFL Trophy loss at Mansfield Town, will require an operation. An ankle ligament injury sustained in the same game by Bobby Faulkner is also likely to require surgery.
Injury-jinxed winger Jon Taylor (knee) is also to go under the knife on Monday, while Caolan Lavery (knee) also faces an operation.
On Faulkner, McCann said: “We are waiting to see, he may need an operation because of a previous ankle injury he had.
"Louie is definitely going to have an operation.”
The Rovers chief continued: "Jon Taylor is booked in for an operation on Monday, he’s not recovered, so that’s disappointing news for us.
"Caolan Lavery is going to have another operation, he’s not improved."
On some positive news, he added: "George Miller is looking good and working hard. James Maxwell is looking good, Jamie Sterry is looking good, but they are a little bit behind.”