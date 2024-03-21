Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann reveals contract update at League Two club

Earlier this week, Rovers - whose list of players out of contract extends into double figures - got the ball rolling with the news that left-back James Maxwell has put pen to paper and committed his future to the club until the summer of 2026.

More announcements are likely in due course.

McCann, whose rejuvenated side welcome Forest Green on Saturday, said: “There’s a couple of others that have accepted and we’re working hard behind the scenes to try and create the group that we feel can help us next season and put us in a good place from the off, really.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a lot of players out of contract, but we don’t want a huge, huge turnaround where there’s 20 players leaving and 20 new players coming in. It won’t be like that.

"We want to try and continue with a bit of continuity in what we have seen over the past nine or 10 games and then add a little bit of a sprinkle in the summer with our recruitment.

"We’re always working hard behind the scenes to improve us. Whether it’s some of the players that are here or players we are looking for next season.”

McCann, whose side top the division’s eight-match form table and have suffered just one loss in nine league matches since January 27, says that he has some ‘good decisions’ to make ahead of the Forest Green encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top-scorer Joe Ironside, Maxwell and loan midfielder Matthew Craig, who all missed last weekend’s win at Swindon Town, are are back available.

McCann added: "All those players who missed last week are back this week and it’s starting to come together nicely.

"Everyone is fine from last week and we’ve had Craig, Ironside and James Maxwell train all this week.

"There’s some good decisions to make towards the weekend. The team did well last week and we’ve got three good players coming back.