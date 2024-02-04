Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann reveals mixture of relief and frustration at Sutton United
It was a real battle between two of the bottom three sides in the Football League.
Craig Eastmond’s 78th-minute strike was cancelled out by Lee Angol’s stoppage-time penalty.
But a frustrated McCann stressed his side had two “blatant” penalties earlier in the game not given by the officials.
The first was on Billy Waters inside the first minute, when the striker was booked for simulation, and the other when Jack Senior went down in the box.
Rovers’ chief McCann said: “I’m disappointed we didn’t win. That’s the emotion.
“We should have two penalties, clear penalties.
“It was just stop-start, every time there was a challenge in the middle of the pitch the whistle blew. It wasn’t a good spectacle because of that, there wasn’t a flow to the game.
“There should have been a penalty in the first minute of the game, it was a clear penalty on Billy Waters and he ends up getting booked for it.
“Then we should have a penalty on Jack Senior down this end. It’s really disappointing when you see those.
“We’ve seen them back and they’re blatant penalties. Billy Waters has no need to go over there because he’s going to score.
“It is what it is. And we’ve really pleased with the response from conceding a real sloppy goal for us.
“We responded with real calmness. It was good composure for Joe Ironside to score the penalty.
“I wasn’t expecting to get it after the first two – that one’s probably less than a penalty than the other two.”
Sutton United: Bouzanis, Kizzi, Goodliffe, Hart, Jackson, Eastmond, Lakin,Adom-Malaki (Beautyman 74), Duke-Mckenna, Angol (Smith 60), Sanderson (Patrick 60). Unused substitutes: John,N'Guessan, Arnold, Deon Moore.
Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Sterry (Taylor 75), Olowu, McGrath (Maxwell 46), Rowe (Hurst 82), Bailey, Wood, Senior, Adelakun (Broadbent 59), Ironside, Waters (Molyneux 74). Unused substitutes: Craig, Jones.
Referee: Scott Simpson (Staffordshire).