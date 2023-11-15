Doncaster Rovers boss hails display of former Rotherham United & Sheffield Wednesday stalwart as his best yet

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann reserved special praise for Richard Wood after his side’s progression into round two of the FA Cup at Accrington Stanley - and felt it was the veteran’s best performance since arriving at the club in the summer.

The 38-year-old, who has been sidelined by a nagging calf issue for virtually the whole of the autumn so far, completed his first full game since September 2.

In the event, he played for 120 minutes after Rovers prevailed after extra time across the Pennines, coming from back to triumph 2-1 and book a round-two date with McCann’s former club Peterborough United.

On ex-Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Wood, McCann, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, said: “That was his best performance since he has been here without a shadow of a doubt.

"That’s what Woody can bring. He has been unfortunate with that little calf injury he has had.

"But you can see he suits that (role) in the middle of the back three with pace around him in Bails (Owen Bailey) and Jack Senior and whoever plays there.

"Woody knows he has tough competition and so do Tom Anderson, Owen Bailey, Jack Senior and Joe Olowu.

"We have good options in there."

McCann, who has confirmed that Anderson missed the game through fatigue but will be available for Rovers’ next league game against Crewe on Saturday week, saw his side do it the hard way after coming behind early on in East Lancashire.

Zain Westbrooke levelled midway through the second half and Joe Ironside’s ninth goal of the season - towards the end of the first period of extra time - saw Rovers through on a night when several contributions arrived from the bench.

McCann, whose side make a quick-fire league return to Accrington in the league on December 9, said: “It was a good response from Saturday when we were disappointing. We needed to respond.

"It was a good win. It’s a tough place to come and I don’t think I have ever (previously) won here as a manager. So it was nice to come here and win.

"In the first half, we didn’t perform in the way we can and took away a little bit of our performance on Saturday. We were a little bit sloppy in possession and the goal was poor and almost happened in slow motion.

"But in the second half and all through extra-time, I thought we were very good. The subs made a really good impact and deserved, over the course of the game, won.

"Mols (Luke Molyneux - substitute who came on) has been struggling a little bit so it’s nice we have (now) got a little bit of a breather until the next game, so hopefully he can recover.

"But he did not show that (at Accrington); he came on and was outstanding.

“Hursty (Kyle Hurst) has obviously not played many games and there was always a thought in my head to get him 60-odd minutes and get him off.