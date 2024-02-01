All Sections
FOR Doncaster Rovers, something of major significance potentially happened in their season on Tuesday - and it had nothing to do with seeing their hopes of Wembley dashed by Bradford City.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

The sight of Richard Wood wearing the captain’s armband and making his first appearance since the end of November definitely was.

In dangerous waters at the wrong end of League Two, Rovers require the leadership of the fit-again defensive veteran more than ever.

Wood, 38, played 90 minutes and produced an orderly performance, albeit in a losing cause as Rovers were edged out in their EFL Trophy quarter-final tie.

Returning Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood (far right), pictured on his return to first-team action at Bradford City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Returning Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood (far right), pictured on his return to first-team action at Bradford City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
The more important test this week comes at second-from-bottom Sutton United on Saturday - Rovers are one place and seven points above the Londoners, albeit with a game in hand.

It’s the sort of game where characters such as Wood can come into their own.

Boss Grant McCann said: "It’s huge to have Woody back. It was a really good performance.

"There wasn’t many fans here and I am sure people could hear him in the stands, we could hear him anyway with his organisation and talking people through the game and making sure people are in the positions where he wants them in front of him.

"I think that’s huge in any team, you need to have two, three, four organisers who help manage the team at times, rather than waiting for instructions from the sidelines."

Rovers, with one win in their past 11 outings in all competitions, are doing it tough and Tuesday’s loss was compounded by injuries suffered by Luke Molyneux, Conor Carty and Ben Close following incidents involving home players, with McCann unhappy with a lack of ‘protection’ from referee Will Finnie.

He added: "I am not saying the lads have gone and deliberately done that, particularly the first two. Because I believe Graham (Alexander) and his coaching staff have got an honest group of players here.

"But from what I saw, it was really nasty on Molyneux and a nudge on Conor Carty into the advertising boards. I did ask (Matty) Platt at half-time, but he was adamant he didn’t. I am just asking for a wee bit of protection from the referee.”

