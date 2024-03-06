Doncaster Rovers boss on impact of ex-Hull City and Rotherham United winger - and chances of him staying

In need of on-pitch inspiration, Doncaster Rovers and their manager found it last month in the shape of the loan winger, whose exhilarating performances have earned him a League Two player-of-the-month nomination for February.

Lincoln City player Adelakun jumped at the chance of linking up with McCann in the winter window, with the pair staying in touch following their previous time together at Hull City when the wingman was brought in on loan during the Tigers' 2020-21 League One title-winning season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCann, whose side were in derby action at Graham Alexander’s Bradford City on Tuesday night, said: "He’s a very good player and I have kept an eye on him.

Doncaster Rovers loanee Hakeeb Adelakun, pictured during a previous loan spell at Gillingham. He has been shortlisted for the League Two player-of-the-month accolade for February.

"I actually recommended him to Neil Harris when he took him to Gillingham.

"Neil rang me and I said: ‘Yes, absolutely.’ I’ve kept a close contact with him.

"We were disappointed to lose him (at Hull) in that January. He went back to (parent club) Bristol City to be involved and ended up getting a bad injury which kept him out for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to Haks at the end of the season and he asked me if I could send him his league winners’ medal and can I speak to the secretary about my bonus!"Adelakun, who has also previously spent a loan spell in Yorkshire at Rotherham United, has certainly been a bonus for Rovers.

On the prospects of him joining permanently in the summer, McCann added: "We’ll see. These are conversations to have.