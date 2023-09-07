RICHARD WOOD and Grant McCann are cut from the same cloth.

Doncaster Rovers' captain and manager are tough characters who pride themselves on staying strong when the chips are down.

Just as McCann's sense of determination and resolve has been reinforced by Rovers' hard start to the League Two campaign, so has Wood's - after a testing opening to his time at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday defender has come in for some early-season stick on social media. But the last thing he will be

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann during the Carabao Cup second round match at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Picture date: Wednesday August 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Doncaster. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

doing is hiding away - and neither will his family either.

On the subject of criticism, McCann, whose bottom-placed side visit Wrexham on Saturday in search of their first league win of 2023-24, said: “I had a conversation with Woody and that sort of thing came up.

"He is the same and he has the same mindset and that will give him real inspiration to go and prove people wrong.

"His family go to all the away games and sit in the away end. I actually said to him 'do you want me to sort some tickets out in the away end' and he said 'no, they love it' and my kids have got to get used to people 'my dad is rubbish or my dad is good' or whatever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He says he thinks that teaches them and brings them up in the right way.

"I love that about him and football is a game of opinions.'

Few who know Wood well will be surprised that he helped Rovers overcome some adversity after being harshly reduced to ten men on the stroke of half-time last weekend to chisel out a point against Swindon Town.

It was a show of defiance and backbone from Rovers and their on-pitch leader and augers well.

McCann added: "There is no getting away from it, we are asking him to do something slightly different to what he is used to - which is to get on the ball and make us play.