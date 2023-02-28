The 29-year-old is one of a number of players whose deals were due to expire in the close season.
Anderson said: “I’m very pleased to finally get it sorted. It’s been on-going for the last couple of months so I’m happy to get it over the line.
“It’s a big relief. I’ve had a difficult year with the injuries and you’re always wondering what is going to happen - if you’re going to stay or go somewhere else.
“Now I can just focus on the future over the next two-and-a-half years and try to take the club where it belongs.”
Commenting on the news, head coach Danny Schofield said: “For the club, the rest of the players and of course Tom himself, it’s fantastic.
"I think it’s thoroughly deserved. He’s someone we’ve identified that we want to be at the club for a long time and to grow what we’re trying to do around him.”
Anderson has made 173 appearances for the club, since joining from Burnley - initially on loan - and has scored ten goals.