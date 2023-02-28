DONCASTER ROVERS captain Tom Anderson has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with the League Two club - and is now contracted until June 2025.

The 29-year-old is one of a number of players whose deals were due to expire in the close season.

Anderson said: “I’m very pleased to finally get it sorted. It’s been on-going for the last couple of months so I’m happy to get it over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a big relief. I’ve had a difficult year with the injuries and you’re always wondering what is going to happen - if you’re going to stay or go somewhere else.

Tom Anderson. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC

“Now I can just focus on the future over the next two-and-a-half years and try to take the club where it belongs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the news, head coach Danny Schofield said: “For the club, the rest of the players and of course Tom himself, it’s fantastic.

"I think it’s thoroughly deserved. He’s someone we’ve identified that we want to be at the club for a long time and to grow what we’re trying to do around him.”