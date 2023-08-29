DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann says that the club are 'very close' to having four or five players back in contention - but they will not be back in time for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup second-round tie with Premier League outfit Everton at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Rovers are expecting a crowd or around 11,-12,000 for their first home meeting with the Blues since 1954.

McCann is again without a number of players with his options being limited for the tie, ahead he could have Tom Anderson and Harrison Biggins available for the weekend's League Two game with Swindon Town.

McCann said: "We are very close to getting four or five players back, which is a massive boost for everyone. Not just to have those players, but it is the competition it brings as well.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC.

"I think that keeps people on their toes.

"It (Wednesday) is a great game for us, there's maybe 11 or 12,000 coming which is great for us and we are looking forward to that.

"We don't have anyone back for this game, but we are making really good progress with Tom Anderson and Harrison Biggins, who should be back for the weekend.

"Ben Close should be back in the early part of next week and available for Wrexham. Tom Nixon has been out on the grass and is in the early part of his rehab stages. He could be a push for maybe next week as well.