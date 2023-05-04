AS ONE of Doncaster Rovers' most able players and respected dressing-room figures, Tommy Rowe's voice carries weight.

Rovers bring down the curtain on a dreadful final third of the season against Walsall on Monday following a run of results which has seen many supporters lose faith with under-fire head coach Danny Schofield.Still a young manager, the 43-year-old has had to contend with plenty, but despite overseeing a run of just one win in 10 matches, prompting calls for him to be sacked, Rowe believes that Schofield deserves the chance to lead the club next season.

Rowe said: "Absolutely. The players are here to do our job first and foremost.

"As players, we have to do a lot better for the manager and the club in general. That is the ownership that I will take on as a leader of the club.

Doncaster Rovers club captain Tommy Rowe (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

"I have sort of known since I have been here that we have to take ownership and there's a certain demand on being Doncaster Rovers players that we have not lived up to in terms of expectations.

"You cannot always blame it on youth, you have got to stand up to that challenge.

"We have not met those this season and I am bitterly disappointed."

For Schofield to have a chance of turning things around hinges upon recruitment, with Rovers in need of another overhaul with the onus clearly being on bringing in some seniority.

Planning for next season will start quickly after the end of the season with the club's retained list likely to be announced next week. Rovers are also hoping to confirm some incoming business at an early juncture.

Schofield added: "We have our targets and we want to do business as soon as possible so we can get players in the building and ready to prepare for pre-season.