Doncaster Rovers coach says new signings are ready to go but Tommy Rowe will have to be managed

Danny Schofield is confident Doncaster Rovers' new recruits can hit the ground running but he will have to be careful how he nurses Tommy Rowe back at the end of the month.

Todd Miller, Ben Nelson and James Brown have joined, with Kyle Knoyle leaving. All could be involved at home to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Nelson and Brown have started 18 League Two games between them this season on loan at Rochdale and Stockport County respectively. Schofield admits because this is Miller's first loan, he is more of a gamble.

"James and Ben have been playing regular EFL football and they're probably match-fit and ready," he said. "Todd had a bit of a spell over Christmas where he didn't train too much and he's had the odd game for the under-21s at Brighton."

Nelson is on loan from Leicester City, fellow defender Brown from Blackburn Rovers. Millers' only senior appearance came as a 16-year-old at Colchester United in 2019, before he moved to Brighton.

"I don't think it's easy to identify a player playing in academy football to come into competitive first-team football," argued Schofield.

"There's always a bit of a gamble when a player's not played at that level but we have to get the opinions of people within our network who you value and do lots of research – watch games, see them in their environment, watch how they react to mistakes in games, their work ethic, how much they want to sprint back. It reduces the risk."

Schofield says there could be more arrivals, with a midfielder top of his list. He says there are funds to buy without selling, although more outgoings are expected.

"Signings don't have to be a loan or permanent, just the best players,” he said. "We're going to try and recruit more attacking players, potentially a No 8.

"I think change is always good."

Joseph Olowu is back in training and scans showed Tom Anderson's groin injury was not as bad as feared but Rowe will have to be carefully managed when he returns from a back injury.

"We're just being a bit cautious with his back," said Schofield. “I’ve asked him how we can manage his week-to-week training schedule.