The 27-year-old had been without a club since leaving National League champions Wrexham following the end of the 2022/23 season. He has been training with Doncaster following an injury to Louis Jones.

He has now been handed a deal and is eligible to feature in Doncaster’s Carabao Cup clash with his former club Hull City tonight (August 8).

Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “We’ve had a mutual agreement with Rory since early on in pre-season since Louis Jones picked up his injury. He’ll continue to do that until Louis is fit again, which we hope will be in the next two to three weeks and Rory will bring his experience to the group.”

Watson spent time within Leeds United’s youth ranks before joining Hull and eventually beginning his professional career with the Tigers. After loan spells with Gainsborough Trinity, Scunthorpe United and North Ferriby United, he joined Scunthorpe on a permanent basis in 2017.

His five-year association with Scunthorpe came to an end in 2022 and he then joined Wrexham. Watson will wear the number 34 shirt during his time at Doncaster.