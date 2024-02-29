The former Coventry City and Bristol Rovers player has been out of action since the end of November following thigh surgery, but has been stepping up his comeback plans in recent weeks.

Jack Senior (hamstring) is also progressing well in his road back to fitness and is ‘very close’ to a return, while Jon Taylor, who went under the knife recently to remove a "bit of floating bone" from his knee, is also improving.

On Westbrooke, McCann added: “He is looking good. He has trained all week and there’s a possibility that he might be back at the weekend, so it’s a massive boost for us to have Zain back on the building and on the training pitch.

Doncaster Rovers' midfielder Zain Westbrooke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"We just need to be very careful with him, but to have him back for the remainder of the season would be a boost for us.

"Jack Senior has been training this week and is very close. Liam Ravenhill has been stepping up his rehab. We probably won’t see him again this season, but it is pleasing to see him out on the pitch after a lengthy lay-off.

"Jon Taylor has been back in the building, working on his rehab and trying to get back. Ben Close came in today to see all the boys.

"He’s obviously still in his brace. It’s nice to see some of the boys in and around and still involved, even though one or two will not be able to play again (this season).

"We have that sort of unity here and keep everyone involved as much as we can.”

Jamie Sterry is available tomorrow, despite having a few stitches after suffering a wound close to his ear in last weekend’s win over AFC Wimbledon.