Anderson missed last weekend's shock FA Cup first-round exit at home to National League North side King's Lynn after his back problem flared up once again in training.

The 29-year-old was sidelined by the issue for almost two months before returning to the fray and starting Danny Schofield's first three games in charge, with the centre-half badly missed in the weekend loss to the Linnets.

Anderson was back in training on Wednesday as was Tommy Rowe, who has been out of action since September.

Danny Schofield.

While the former has a chance of featuring, if all goes well, at Blundell Park, where Rovers will be backed by 1,200 fans, the latter is doubtful.

Head coach Schofield said: "He (Anderson) had some treatment on it earlier on in the week and has been doing light sessions.

"Today (Wednesday) was the first session back with the group and he has come through it fine. We will assess him over the next couple of days to see if he is available for selection.

"We always try and look at the short-term, but the long-term as well for the player. We want him to be on the pitch as much as possible, he's an integral part of our squad.

"Risking him and not throwing him in for the one game - if that is not the right decision and the advice I get from the medical staff, then that is what I do with.

But we will assess him over the next couple of days.

"Tommy is similar and he trained today, albeit part of the session. It was quite an intense day with a lot of 11 v 11 work. We will assess Tommy, but as it stands, in my mind and the physios, he is probably doubtful for selection."

Meanwhile, Schofield says he is unlikely to bring in any more additions to the coaching staff after Paul Green and Chad Gribble were promoted to work with the first-team on a full-time basis as assistants to the Rovers head coach.

In the process, former Rovers, Leeds United and Rotherham United midfielder Green has finally announced his playing retirement at the age of 39.

On whether there would be no further arrivals, Schofield said: "I think so.

"I am really pleased to get two coaches on board (permanently) as well. The way I like to coach, I think it is important to have two assistants rather than the one and we are pretty happy now with the coaching staff.

"I think it was a difficult one with Greeny (to finish playing). We sat down and spoke with him and he knew the time was inevitable when you have got to stop playing and he felt that the opportunity that myself and the club offered him was too good to turn down.

