Schofield has started life in charge of his hometown club with one point from two matches, but in many respects the performance against Stevenage was impressive despite the 1-0 scoreline and the entertainment levels much higher than under the more conservative Gary McSheffrey.

Where McSheffrey argued his players could not play football as expansive as the supporters and ultimately the board demanded, and was sacked last week as a result, Schofield takes a different view.

"Someone I respect massively once told me there's no life worth living without taking risks," he revealed. "That's what I live by.

ATTACK-MINDED: James Maxwell believes Danny Schofield will have a positive impact on the Doncaster Rovers' squad. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"If the players make mistakes it's my fault because I'm not coaching them well enough."

Under the new regime, former Rangers youth-teamer Maxwell has gone from left-back to left wing-back, and thinks it has led to his best performances for the club.

"I think especially back-to-back games that's the best I've played this season," said the 20-year-old.

"I think I do my best work in the final two thirds of the pitch so being there more often and having the belief of the manager does help.

"Everyone in the stadium will probably have enjoyed it a lot more and as players everyone wants to play good football and keep it on the ground so everyone's behind the manager and what he's trying to do."

Ultimately, though, Rovers do not just want pretty football, they want promotion back to League One, as chief executive Gavin Baldwin outlined to fans weeks before McSheffrey's sacking.

They are 12th in League Two, now nine points off the automatic promotion spots, but Maxwell is confident that will change.

"One hundred per cent," he said. "It's still early on in the season (16 of 46 games played), it's not time for panicking.

