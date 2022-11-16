Doncaster Rovers' defender Adam Long flying the flag for the Isle of Man

THERE may not be any Manx players to cheer on at the forthcoming World Cup, but one of their own is making positive strides on the league front at Doncaster Rovers.

Young defender Adam Long is among a very select band of Isle of Man born players plying their trade on the professional circuit in England, having started out his football career on the island at St George's.

The Douglas-based side compete in the Isle of Man Football League, with the island's capital also now having a club who compete in the North West Counties League, having joined the English football pyramid in 2020-21.

FC Isle of Man play in the Premier League alongside the likes of Bury AFC, AFC Liverpool, Vauxhall Motors, Northwich Victoria and Burscough, with the island now in more of the spotlight in footballing terms than it ever was.

Doncaster Rovers' Isle of Man-born defender Adam Long. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC

The potential for up-and-coming players to get spotted has increased as a result.

Long said: "There is quite a big following in the Isle of Man now, especially since they have just started a new team - FC Isle of Man.

"It has kind of grown the popularity on the island. It is more football-based and they are getting a lot more attention and visitors over there.

"Maybe one day (I will get involved). I always follow them to see the results as I have quite a lot of mates who play for them, so I always check to see how they have done."

On his own path to professional football at Wigan, Long, who joined Rovers in the summer from the Lancashire club, continued: "We always had soccer schools coming over in the summer, but it was mainly just Sunday League football with friends from school and stuff. It was competitive.

"It was through a scout that I went to Wigan. I moved to a team called St George's and then one of the coaches was in contact with one of the coaches from Wigan and I went on trial and signed a scholarship.

"There have been a few (Manx players at clubs). Dean Pinnington was probably the latest and he was at Wigan with me last year."

Long has started Rovers' last seven matches in all competitions and has been an ever-present during the tenure of Danny Schofield.

He has featured 16 times this term for Doncaster - one more appearance will equal his highest ever total in a league season - and it has been an encouraging start to his time at the South Yorkshire club.

Long, who turned 22 last month, said: "I am enjoying it. I am getting minutes, which is always good and I cannot really ask for much more.

"I feel like with the changes he (Schofield) has made and wanting to play out from the back, it gives us more of a showcase to show what we can do on the ball.

"It has been good ever since he came in and I feel like we are a better team on the ball and starting to retain it a lot more, passing wise. The patterns of play we have been doing have been very influential in the games.

