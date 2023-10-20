In Grant McCann, Doncaster Rovers have a coach who has worked at a higher level and with a higher calibre of player than in League Two, and Joseph Olowu is determined to make the most of it.

The ex-Premier League and international midfielder managed Hull City and Peterborough United in the Championship, working with Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Reece Burke, George Honeyman, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriot, and in his last spell with Rovers John Marquis, Ben Whiteman and Herbie Kane.

That means a lot of knowledge to pass on, and Olowu is hungry to get as much as he can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm learning a lot with the experience he's brought in of managing in the Champ and top end of League One," said the Arsenal product. “It's very good for me as a young player still wanting to learn, still wanting to grow every single day, wanting to be a sponge.

"Having a manager, head coach, with that much experience is just delightful for me.

"You definitely see it in his approach to games. It's not the same thing, it's not one-size fits all. There's almost a tailor-made approach for each game you go into.

"It's very good for young players and even senior players because it just gives you different ideas."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there is also much to learn from players who have been at the level, and Olowu also likes to tap into the senior pros at Doncaster, who were at Tranmere Rovers in League Two on Friday.

SPONGE: Doncaster Rovers centre-back Joseph Olowu

"They've been in the game the longest, they've seen it, done it and they've probably done things I aspire to," he said. "Tommy Rowe, Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor are good examples of players I've had from day one that I'm still asking questions of, giving them a call, dropping them a message."

Mo Faal, a 20-year-old striker on loan from West Bromwich Albion, is another to have benefitted from McCann's experience.

"I think now he's realising what his strengths are," said McCann.

"We know he's good when he comes into the pockets and receives and turns but we want more in the box, we want him between the posts.

"We've been working a lot with Mo showing him bits and pieces of centre-forwards I've worked with before, showing him Jonson Clarke-Harris' goals, how he gets in, where he is.

"(West Brom loans manager) Chris Brunt speaks to him a lot and to me and the initial feedback was that he wasn't in the box enough. We knew that.