Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu enjoying tapping into Grant McCann's experience
The ex-Premier League and international midfielder managed Hull City and Peterborough United in the Championship, working with Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Reece Burke, George Honeyman, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriot, and in his last spell with Rovers John Marquis, Ben Whiteman and Herbie Kane.
That means a lot of knowledge to pass on, and Olowu is hungry to get as much as he can.
"I'm learning a lot with the experience he's brought in of managing in the Champ and top end of League One," said the Arsenal product. “It's very good for me as a young player still wanting to learn, still wanting to grow every single day, wanting to be a sponge.
"Having a manager, head coach, with that much experience is just delightful for me.
"You definitely see it in his approach to games. It's not the same thing, it's not one-size fits all. There's almost a tailor-made approach for each game you go into.
"It's very good for young players and even senior players because it just gives you different ideas."
But there is also much to learn from players who have been at the level, and Olowu also likes to tap into the senior pros at Doncaster, who were at Tranmere Rovers in League Two on Friday.
"They've been in the game the longest, they've seen it, done it and they've probably done things I aspire to," he said. "Tommy Rowe, Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor are good examples of players I've had from day one that I'm still asking questions of, giving them a call, dropping them a message."