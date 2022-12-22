Luckless Doncaster Rovers centre-back Joseph Olowu has suffered a setback in his recovery from a fractured cheekbone and eye socket, and is set to miss the next six weeks.

The 23-year-old was on the verge of playing for the first time since October 1 when he collided with a team-mate in training, displacing the metal plate inserted in his cheekbone and causing internal bleeding.

"Unfortunately with Joe he took a whack to his face where the initial injury was so he's not refractured that area but the plates have shifted and it's caused a bleed," revealed coach Danny Schofield.

"He went for a scan, went to see them surgeon and he's back to square one, unfortunately. It's going to be six weeks before he's on the pitch ready to make contact again.

SETBACK: Doncaster Rovers central defender Joseph Olowu

"It's really disappointing for Joe, he was devastated. He's a player who's very engaged and wants to learn and get on the pitch.

"It's tough for him and a loss for us.

"It was just a collision with a player in an 11 v 11 session but unfortunately he banged right on the area where the initial injury was.

"He's a really positive guy and we'll try to take the positives out of it. We'll give him a few days to be with his family over the Christmas period because he can't do much else and he'll come back in the new year and be back to work."

There is some positive news, though, with Luke Molyneux available at Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day after a week's training.

Aidan Barlow is back in training, though probably a week away from returning, whilst Ollie Younger has spent some time training at St George's Park this week in his recovery from a ruptured hamstring.

