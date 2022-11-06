The National League North leaders produced a fully deserved FA Cup shock at the Keepmoat as they edged out their hosts 1-0.

Substitute Gold Omotayo headed home seven minutes from time to send the Norfolk side through to the second round for the second time in three years.

Doncaster struggled for any sort of attacking fluency throughout and hardly troubled the visitors’ goal.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Doncaster Rovers' head coach, Danny Schofield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

King’s Lynn, in contrast, could have won by a much greater margin. Josh Barrett and Jordan Ponticelli both going close early on.

“I’m very disappointed with the result and definitely with the performance as well,” said Schofield.

“Since I’ve been in the building I’ve given the players a lot of praise on the positive things I’ve seen but we were beaten by the better side in this one.

“We always feed back on the fundamentals. First and foremost we have to compete, we need to be there, winning first and second balls and pressing with aggression, being on the front foot and intense.

“I thought the plan was good defensively in the first half and they found it difficult to break us. But I thought with the ball we were poor. We didn’t have enough attacking moments to win the game.

“The momentum shifted around 60 minutes and I felt we could control the game and create more chances, as we had done in the previous games. But we didn’t continue with that momentum and it only lasted 15 minutes.

“To concede a goal like that from a long throw is always disappointing. We’re constantly working on these sorts of things so to concede a goal like that was frustrating.”