Doncaster Rovers desperately need offensive reinforcements, says manager Richie Wellens

Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens. Picture: Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com

A depleted Rovers side - who named just six players on the bench - had the best chances to break the deadlock on derby day in the first half through Dan Gardner and Tiago Cukur.

Wednesday made them pay in the final quarter with two quick-fire goals - making the breakthrough with a beauty from distance from Barry Bannan.

Dennis Adeniran soon added a second, stroking the ball into the empty net after Rovers keeper Pontus Dahlberg parried a left-wing cross from substitute Jaden Brown, with Rovers' gloom deepening when they passed up the chance of setting up an anxious finale for home fans in a bumper 24,738 crowd by missing a late penalty.

Replacement Omar Bogle saw his effort hit the post, with Ben Close putting the rebound wide, with the penalty awarded after Kyle Knowle's shot hit the arm of Liam Palmer.

It ensured derby woe against their former manager for Rovers, who have won just twice in their last 18 league games, with Wellens admitting that reinforcements are a must.

The Rovers chief was without a number of players at Hillsborough, with his attacking options particularly light with Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jon Taylor and Jordy Hiwula all sidelined with injury for spells, while the likes of AJ Greaves and Matt Smith were also missing.

Wellens said: "I’m going to be blatantly honest, if we don’t get a striker in and we don’t get a winger in there’s going to be some more painful performances,” Wellens said.

“The game was ours and we just lacked in the final third.

“You have to look at the bench and we can’t fill it. In terms of our attacking options it’s quite limited.

“You look at Wednesday’s bench and the players that aren’t even in their squad and it’s difficult."

The fact that Rovers' performance was a marked improvement on their poor opening-day loss against AFC Wimbledon at least provided Wellens with a crumb of consolation.