DANNY SCHOFIELD must be doing something right.

No sooner had the ink dried on the contract extension signed by club captain Tom Anderson, than Doncaster Rovers were announcing another re-signing with midfielder Kyle Hurst agreeing to a new deal which will keep him at the Keepmoat Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Arriving last year on a free transfer from Birmingham City, the 21-year-old has impressed in the middle of the park, scoring seven goals in 36 appearances.

Schofield, whose team head to fourth-placed Stockport County this Saturday looking to enhance their own play-off ambitions, had spoken earlier in the pre-game press conference of ‘rewarding’ certain players for their achievements this season, Hurst clearly being one of those on his mind.

STICKING AROUND: Doncaster Rovers have agreed a new two-and-a-half year deal with up-and-coming midfielder Kyle Hurst. Picture Tony Johnson

“Kyle is certainly a player that has a lot of potential,” said Schofield. “He has lots more to give and lots more to develop. I feel as though he’s been doing really well this season to move in the direction.

“For him to give that effort and application, showing that he can impact the team both in attack and defence, this contract is well-deserved.”

Hurst said the offer of the new deal made him feel appreciated, with him wanting to repay the club’s faith in him by helping them bounce back up to League One at the first attempt.

“I wasn’t even thinking about that at the start of the season - I just wanted to come in and play,” said Hurst.

“Now it’s come, I’m really pleased. I feel appreciated. I think I’ve showcased how I am as a player – the hard work obviously pays off.