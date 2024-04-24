Doncaster Rovers fan's Apple Watch dials 999 after mistaking goal celebrations for accident
South Yorkshire Police say the Apple Watch accidentally rang them after Doncaster Rovers scored their third goal against Barrow on Saturday (Apr 20). Grant McCann's men had roared back from 2-0 down when Hakeeb Adelakun bagged a third with five minutes left to play, sparking wild celebrations.
The force shared a photo of the 999 call handlers screen, which says the owner was 'clearly at a football match' because of the background noise.
It read: "Automated message from an iWatch saying owner has been involved in an accident but from background noise, this is clearly a football match. I have tried to call back, voicemail left."
Posting on social media, the force said: "Did you know that some smart watches automatically call 999 if it detects you've been in an accident? Why are we telling you this I hear you ask.
"Well when the third Doncaster Rovers goal went in on Saturday afternoon this happened! Hoping you've all recovered."
Rovers later scored a fourth to cap off the comeback and seal their ninth consecutive victory against fellow play-off hopefuls Barrow. The club, who were bottom of the football league earlier this season, have since made it 10 wins in a row and secure a place in the League Two play-offs.
The National Police Chiefs' Council said recent software updates to smart devices were having "a significant impact" on the volume of emergency calls.
Lifting weights, running and even doing yoga have all been found to activate the SOS feature on the devices.
