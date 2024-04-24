South Yorkshire Police say the Apple Watch accidentally rang them after Doncaster Rovers scored their third goal against Barrow on Saturday (Apr 20). Grant McCann's men had roared back from 2-0 down when Hakeeb Adelakun bagged a third with five minutes left to play, sparking wild celebrations.

The force shared a photo of the 999 call handlers screen, which says the owner was 'clearly at a football match' because of the background noise.

It read: "Automated message from an iWatch saying owner has been involved in an accident but from background noise, this is clearly a football match. I have tried to call back, voicemail left."

Hakeeb Adelakun (left) sparked wild celebrations when he bagged a winner at the weekend. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Posting on social media, the force said: "Did you know that some smart watches automatically call 999 if it detects you've been in an accident? Why are we telling you this I hear you ask.

"Well when the third Doncaster Rovers goal went in on Saturday afternoon this happened! Hoping you've all recovered."

Rovers later scored a fourth to cap off the comeback and seal their ninth consecutive victory against fellow play-off hopefuls Barrow. The club, who were bottom of the football league earlier this season, have since made it 10 wins in a row and secure a place in the League Two play-offs.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said recent software updates to smart devices were having "a significant impact" on the volume of emergency calls.