DONCASTER ROVERS will open up their 2023-24 League Two campaign under Grant McCann with a derby clash at home to Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town.

Rovers will entertain Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday, August 5 as they look to put a disappointing 2022-23 behind them by pushing for promotion back to the third tier at the second attempt.

The two Yorkshire clubs will then reconvene at Harrogate on Saturday, January 6, unless either team is involved in the third round of the FA Cup.

Doncaster will take on their other White Rose rival Bradford City for the first time in their final game before Christmas at home on Saturday, December 23. The Bantams will then host Rovers at Valley Parade on Saturday, January 20.

NEW START: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant mcCann. Picture kindly supplied by DRFC

Elsewhere, Boxing Day sees Rovers head to Notts County, while they host Milton Keynes Dons at home on New Year’s Day. They close out their 2023-24 schedule at home to Barrow on Saturday, April 20.

Here is the full, early 2023-24 League Two schedule for Doncaster Rovers …

Sat Aug 5: Harrogate Town H

Wed Aug 9: Carabao Cup, First Round

Sat Aug 12: Newport County A

Tue Aug 15: Mansfield Town H

Sat Aug 19: Notts County H

Sat Aug 26: Milton Keynes Dons A

Wed Aug 30 Carabao Cup, Second Round

Sat Sep 2: Swindon Town H

Sat Sep 9: Wrexham A

Sat Sep 16: Forest Green Rovers A

Sat Sep 23: Gillingham H

Wed Sep 27: Carabao Cup, Third Round

Sat Sep 30: Barrow A

Tue Oct 3: Crawley Town H

Sat Oct 7: Stockport County A

Sat Oct 14: Sutton United H

Sat Oct 21: Tranmere Rovers A

Tue Oct 24: Salford City H

Sat Oct 28: Grimsby Town H

Wed Nov 1: Carabao Cup, Fourth Round

Sat Nov 4: Emirates FA Cup, First Round

Sat Nov 11: A.F.C. Wimbledon A

Sat Nov 18: Walsall H

Sat Nov 25: Crewe Alexandra A

Tue Nov 28: Colchester United H

Sat Dec 2: Emirates FA Cup, Second Round

Sat Dec 9: Accrington Stanley A

Sat Dec 16: Morecambe H

Wed Dec 20: Carabao Cup, Fifth Round

Sat Dec 23: Bradford City H

Tue Dec 26: Notts County A

Fri Dec 29: Mansfield Town A

Mon Jan 1: Milton Keynes Dons H

Sat Jan 6: Harrogate Town A (and FA Cup, Third Round)

Wed Jan 10: Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 13: Newport County H

Sat Jan 20: Bradford City A

Sat Jan 27: Stockport County H (and FA Cup, Fourth Round)

Sat Feb 3: Sutton United A

Sat Feb 10: Tranmere Rovers H

Tue Feb 13: Salford City A

Sat Feb 17: Grimsby Town A

Sat Feb 24: A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Sat Mar 2: Walsall A

Sat Mar 9: Crewe Alexandra H

Tue Mar 12: Colchester United A

Sat Mar 16: Swindon Town A

Sat Mar 23: Forest Green Rovers H

Mar 29 Crawley Town A

Mon Apr 1: Wrexham H

Sat Apr 6: Morecambe A

Sat Apr 13: Accrington Stanley H

Sat Apr 20: Barrow H