Elliot Lee gave the Addicks the lead in the 21st minute before Conor Washington doubled their advantage from the penalty spot before half time.

Jayden Stockley and Ben Purrington completed the scoring in the second half to make it two wins from two since caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson took charge following Nigel Adkins’ departure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat leaves Rovers without a point on the road this season and second bottom of the table on 11 points, three ahead of bottom club Crewe Alexandra.

“I thought first 15 minutes there was nothing in the game and then we make a poor decision and we give away a stupid free-kick – like we did all afternoon,” reflected Wellens. “They’re a really good counter-attacking team, you can’t afford to give the ball over in the middle of the pitch – and we kept consistently giving them the ball in the middle of the pitch.

“It wasn’t a lack of effort, our decision-making was just really poor.”

Doncaster travel to Crewe tomorrow night and Wellens feels a victory will leave Rovers with a brighter outlook

He said: “The only thing we can do now is react in a positive manner and make sure we come in ready to get three points.

FRUSTRATED: Doncaster Rovers boss, Richie Wellens Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Because if we get three points against Crewe then it’s not been a bad two or three weeks.”

Charlton Athletic: MacGillivray; Gunter, Purrington, Dobson, Famewo, Pearce, Stockley, Gilbey, Washington (Davison 84), Lee (Clare 75), Leko (Jaiyesimi 15). Unused substitutes: Henderson, Blackett-Taylor, Davison, Watson, Elerewe.

Doncaster Rovers: Dahlberg; Knoyle (Rowe 57), Williams, Anderson, Olowu; Bostock, Galbraith; Vilca (Cukur 76), Smith, Hiwula (Horton 75); Dodoo. Unused substitutes:Jones, Blythe, Hasani, Barlow.