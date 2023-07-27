Speaking earlier this week, boss Grant McCann prepared the ground for his departure after revealing that 'two or three' clubs have enquired about signing defender Charlie Seaman.

The 23-year-old agreed a one-year deal earlier this summer, but with the club having now brought on right-sided defender Tom Nixon alongside Jamie Sterry and with competition intense in Seaman's area of the pitch, he could move out on loan.

McCann said: "I have had a conversation with Charlie, there have been two or three clubs that have rang about him.

Charlie Seaman puts in a cross in Doncaster Rovers' home game with Ipswich Town in February 2022. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Charlie has been at the football club in a different sort of system. We feel there’s potential in him, that’s why we signed him.

"But what I don’t want to do is have Charlie sat (and) not being involved and not playing games.

"If there’s an opportunity for Charlie to go and play somewhere, which there is, we will explore it."

Ex-Newcastle player Sterry, who missed Tuesday's friendly win over Sheffield Wednesday with a back issue, could return for Rovers in their weekend friendly with Port Vale.

Centre-half Tom Anderson (back) should feature in next Tuesday's friendly with Huddersfield Town, but forward Caolan Lavery (knee) has had a relapse in his return to fitness.

McCann said: “Tom will play against Huddersfield next Tuesday. I have pencilled him in for 45 minutes.

"All being well we will try and move him onto 60 minutes against Hull the following Tuesday.

"We are looking to try and naturally progress Tom as well because he’s important for us."

On Lavery, McCann added: “He’s had a little setback.