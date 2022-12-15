Doncaster Rovers given options by Ro-Shaun Williams' character and able deputy Charlie Seaman

Doncaster Rovers had few options but to ask Ro-Shaun Williams to put his performance against Walsall behind him last week. The way he did means they have decisions to make at home to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Williams had a bad game against the Saddlers, at fault for both goals in the 2-0 defeat.

But with Tom Anderson ill and Joseph Olowu injured, he was needed at Newport County and played an important part in a clean sheet and a win.

Now with the pair pushing to be fit and right-back Charlie Seaman playing so well in a back three, Danny Schofield should have options against the Sulphurites.

OUT OF POSITION: But right-back Charlie Seaman (left) looked the part in central defence for Doncaster Rovers

“For Ro-Shaun to bounce back from the Walsall game was immense and shows a lot about his character," said his coach.

"I thought he stood up and showed really good leadership skills and really good qualities in that central position of the three.

"Any player has dips in performance and confidence but if you can bounce back straight away it shows how strong his character is. We've got a number of those players in the squad."

Unlike Anderson, Olowu has not trained this week but is due to on Friday, when Schofield says a good session will put him in contention to face Harrogate.

"I wouldn't rule him out," he said. "As long as a player returns and I feel they can impact the squad in any way and they get a good day's training under their belt, they'll always be considered."

Seaman made his second league start this season in Wales.

"Charlie's been in my thoughts for a while," said Schofield. "I've worked with him seven or eight weeks and he's shown great attitude and character.

"The form Kyle Knoyle was in made it tough for Charlie to get in the team but he's probably more in my thoughts now than he was."

