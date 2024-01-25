The postponement of last week's scheduled game at Bradford City allowed Rovers to ease Richard Wood, Adam Long, James Maxwell back into action in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Harrogate Town, with important minutes for Jon Taylor and Tom Anderson too.

Centre-back Wood, signed as a key plank of McCann's revamp of the squad this summer, has made only six league starts since joining from Rotherham United, and none since November. Maxwell has been out since December 2, and Long is yet to feature this season.

Jamie Sterry and Jack Senior also returned to training on Thursday.

CHOICES: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

"It's pleasing news on the injury front, it's the best we've been all season at this moment in time," said McCann.

"It's been that good we've had to create a different group on the training ground – a group of four or five on another pitch because we can't fit them all into the session. That's how strong we are now.

"Richard Wood and James Maxwell came back on Tuesday, Jamie Sterry and Jack Senior trained back on the grass today. In between that we've lost Bobby Faulkner to a twisted ankle in training but I don't think it's going to be too serious.

"Apart from Bobby and the long-term ones, it looks a lot stronger and a lot stronger than when we went to Stockport.

"The difference that day was I felt the changes from Stockport's bench."

With Hakeeb Adelakun signed on loan from Lincoln City this week, is there a danger of having too many players now?

"Personally I like to work with a group of about 21, 22 outfield players and the last time I looked there were probably about 29 or 30," said McCann.

