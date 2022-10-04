Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell ready for the emotion of returning 'home'

The Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper was a Hartlepool United season-ticket holder as a boy, so knows what awaits his team in the rearranged League Two tie at the atmospheric Victoria Park.

He says his team-mates will have to be ready for it, but is confident they will be.

"It can be quite an emotional place because the fans are passionate but we've all played in a lot of big stadiums and good atmospheres," said the 27-year-old who had half a season there before moving to Doncaster in January.

POOL EXPERIENCE: Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell

"I made my professional debut there in the 2016 FA Cup with Derby so I've played there before (as an opponent).

"I'll probably get a load of abuse off my mates in the corner but I wouldn't expect anything bad or a homecoming either.

"Hartlepool's a small place so you tend to know a lot of faces.

"My nephew's only six it's his first football match so he's looking forward to it. He wanted to wear the Donny shirt I got him but his big sister wouldn't let him."

Rovers travel in a good frame of mind having turned a three-game losing streak into a positive by responding with three wins.

"I think you can always learn lessons in defeat," he says. "I don't think the performances were anything to panic about. Barrow away wasn't acceptable but the other two we were in.

"There's always lessons to be learned and we try and watch what we're doing and what the opposition are doing.

"It's a long season and you can't get too high with the wins or too low with the losses.

"We'll look back at what we've done well and learn from that but you can also learn from defeat."