Doncaster Rovers' Grant McCann revolution continues with experienced new youth coach

The changes at Doncaster Rovers continue apace the summer with the appointment of Lee Walshaw as the new head of youth development.

After last season's 18th-place finish in League Two, their lowest for 20 years, Rovers responded by sacking coach Danny Schofield and bringing back Grant McCann as manager.

The Northern Irishman made eight new signings before the start of pre-season, but his changess have not stopped there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike Schofield, McCann was able to bring in an assistant – his erstwhile right-hand man Cliff Byrne – as well as first-team coach Lee Glover and goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren.

The restructuring from a head coach to manager has seen club legend James Coppinger redeployed from head of football operations to a role which combines first-team coaching with recruitment.

There have also been improvements to the Cantley Park training ground.

The ripples have gone beyond first-team level with the appointment of Walshaw as lead youth development phase coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield-born Walshaw played in midfield for Sheffield United and returned to the club after seven years as development manager at Sheffield FC. He worked in the Blades' coaching set-up, leading their international programme, working as general manager of their women's department and in the academy.

EXPERIENCE: Former Sheffield United midfielder Lee Walshaw served the club in a number of coaching roles

He also coached in Lincoln City's academy.

Walshaw will be responsible for overseeing Rovers under-13 to 16 age groups.

"We've been through a turbulent year of staff movement and the development phase age groups have probably been hit the hardest by these movements," said head of coaching Steve Welsh.