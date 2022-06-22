New Doncaster Rovers goalkeeping coach Ian Bennett (right) with manager Gary McSheffrey (left). Picture courtesy of Doncaster Rovers FC.

Worksop-born Bennett, 50, whose coaching career began in Huddersfield's academy, left his role as coach at Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

McSheffrey said: "It’s a real coup for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were aware he became available and had an initial chat a few weeks back. It was nice to get him in.

"Getting someone of Benno’s experience to work with the first team is so key for the club. It shows the players we mean business.

"He knows the game inside and out."

On joining Rovers, Bennett commented: "First impressions, it’s a really good club to join.

"We want to get the club going forward again.

"It’s a good time to be coming into the club, with the manager and a couple of people I already know in Steve Eyre and Steve Hernandez.