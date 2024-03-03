Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and Bradford City's League Two rivals axe long-serving manager
The 61-year-old and his assistant Jimmy Bell have had their contracts terminated with immediate effect following a 4-0 reverse against Wrexham. The defeat extended the club’s dismal run of form, which has left them 16th in the table.
Coleman led Accrington from 1999 until 2012 and returned for a second spell in charge in 2014.
A statement issued by Accrington read: “Accrington Stanley can today confirm that John Coleman and Jimmy Bell have been informed that their contracts are terminated with immediate effect.
“Everyone at the club thanks them for their long-standing service and we wish them all the very best for the future.”
Accrington are set to face Bradford City this weekend and it is currently unclear who will be in the Stanley dugout for the game. Both sides are level on 46 points, although the Bantams have two games in hand.