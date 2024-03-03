The 61-year-old and his assistant Jimmy Bell have had their contracts terminated with immediate effect following a 4-0 reverse against Wrexham. The defeat extended the club’s dismal run of form, which has left them 16th in the table.

Coleman led Accrington from 1999 until 2012 and returned for a second spell in charge in 2014.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Coleman has been axed by Accrington Stanley. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued by Accrington read: “Accrington Stanley can today confirm that John Coleman and Jimmy Bell have been informed that their contracts are terminated with immediate effect.

“Everyone at the club thanks them for their long-standing service and we wish them all the very best for the future.”