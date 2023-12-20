Bradford City’s League Two rivals Forest Green Rovers have appointed former Watford and Birmingham City star Troy Deeney as their new head coach.

The 35-year-old has been promoted from his role as a player-coach following the club’s sacking of David Horseman and his assistant Louis Carey. He faces a stern challenge in his first managerial role, with Forest Green sat 23rd in League Two.

Deeney said: “I am very pleased and honoured to be appointed as the new head coach. I know the fans will have many questions, which will be answered as soon as possible. We will not hide from the task at hand and will be open and honest along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One thing I can assure everyone is that we will work our very hardest to bring this wonderful club back to success. This is an exciting new role with many challenges that I'll embrace. and there's a lot of work for us to do, which has already started. I look forward to welcoming fans to our home game this Friday against Gillingham."

Troy Deeney is the new head coach at Forest Green Rovers. Image: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Forest Green’s chairman Dale Vince said: "I'd like to thank David and Louis for all they have done here and wish them the best for the future - I wish we had more time, but we’re at the halfway mark of the season and need to act decisively to improve our performances and league position.

“Troy came to us to begin his career in coaching and take the next step of his career – this is happening sooner than expected but he’s built strong relationships already with our staff, squad and fans - and is well placed for the challenge.