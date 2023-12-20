Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and Bradford City's rivals axe boss and appoint ex-Watford man
The 35-year-old has been promoted from his role as a player-coach following the club’s sacking of David Horseman and his assistant Louis Carey. He faces a stern challenge in his first managerial role, with Forest Green sat 23rd in League Two.
Deeney said: “I am very pleased and honoured to be appointed as the new head coach. I know the fans will have many questions, which will be answered as soon as possible. We will not hide from the task at hand and will be open and honest along the way.
“One thing I can assure everyone is that we will work our very hardest to bring this wonderful club back to success. This is an exciting new role with many challenges that I'll embrace. and there's a lot of work for us to do, which has already started. I look forward to welcoming fans to our home game this Friday against Gillingham."
Forest Green’s chairman Dale Vince said: "I'd like to thank David and Louis for all they have done here and wish them the best for the future - I wish we had more time, but we’re at the halfway mark of the season and need to act decisively to improve our performances and league position.
“Troy came to us to begin his career in coaching and take the next step of his career – this is happening sooner than expected but he’s built strong relationships already with our staff, squad and fans - and is well placed for the challenge.
"We’ll strengthen our squad in the coming transfer window as well, to give ourselves the best chance of first securing our place in League Two before looking upward once more, toward League One and beyond.”