Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis was offered new contract before Portsmouth switch

Doncaster Rovers had prepared a contract offer for John Marquis prior to accepting a bid from Portsmouth for the striker.

Marquis – who scored 66 goals in 153 appearances for Rovers – secured a switch to Fratton Park on Thursday for a fee understood to be close to £2million and signed a three-year contract.

Though a departure for the 27-year-old this summer was widely expected, Rovers had explored the possibility of extending Marquis’ stay beyond the end of his deal which was due to expire at the end of the coming season.

When the suggestion of a contract offer was made to the striker and his team last week, Marquis informed the club he would not sign any deal due to his strong desire to relocate to the south.

His wife is due to give birth to the couple’s second child and Marquis has been determined to move closer to both their families this summer.

It was that determination which saw him willing to relax his desire to test himself at Championship level after three successful seasons in the bottom two tiers.

Instead, he has joined Rovers’ League One rivals where he reunites with boss Kenny Jackett, who handed him his senior football debut at Millwall.

Following Marquis’ indication that he would not be willing to sign a new deal, Rovers were braced for his departure and stepped up their hunt for a replacement.

Boss Darren Moore is expected to secure at least two new signings before Saturday’s opening game of the season against Gillingham.

“I’ve been working closely with Gavin Baldwin on identifying players and we’re very close on a number of deals for a number of positions which we’re hopeful of concluding quickly,” Moore said.

“I’m pleased with the squad we have here, but we need a few more bodies to add to it and we’ll have it sorted soon.”

Rovers had appeared short of attacking options prior to Marquis leaving with Alfie May, Alex Kiwomya and Will Longbottom the only recognised senior strikers.

Kieran Sadlier, who typically operates in an attacking midfield role, played as the most advanced forward in last weekend’s 2-2 friendly draw with Hull City, which Marquis missed due to personal reasons.